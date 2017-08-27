Diesen Sonntag wird es karibisch. Passend zur Jahreszeit sorgt der ZDF-Fernsehgarten für Urlaubsgefühl Sommerträume und heiße Rhythmen. Gäste: Boney M.feat. Liz Mitchell, Gibson Brothers, Tom Gaebel, Los Dos Y Companeros, Lou Bega, LayZee aka Mr. President, Saragossa Band, Nyaman, Motsi Mabuse, Erich Klann, Oana Nechiti, und andere.
Original-Titel:
ZDF-Fernsehgarten
Laufzeit:
130 Minuten
Genre:
Musikshow, D 2017
Regie:
Claudia Schlappner
Gäste:
