Komfortsuche
27.08.2017, 01:01 Uhr
ZDF-Fernsehgarten - Andrea Kiewel präsentiert Musik und Gäste live aus dem Sendezentrum Mainz
ZDF
Heute | ZDF | 12:00 - 14:10 Uhr | Musikshow
ZDF-Fernsehgarten - Andrea Kiewel präsentiert Musik und Gäste live aus dem Sendezentrum Mainz
Sendung zum TV-Planer hinzufügen
Sendung weiter empfehlen

Inhalt

StereoUntertitelLive

Diesen Sonntag wird es karibisch. Passend zur Jahreszeit sorgt der ZDF-Fernsehgarten für Urlaubsgefühl Sommerträume und heiße Rhythmen. Gäste: Boney M.feat. Liz Mitchell, Gibson Brothers, Tom Gaebel, Los Dos Y Companeros, Lou Bega, LayZee aka Mr. President, Saragossa Band, Nyaman, Motsi Mabuse, Erich Klann, Oana Nechiti, und andere.

Original-Titel: ZDF-Fernsehgarten
Laufzeit: 130 Minuten
Genre:Musikshow, D 2017
Regie: Claudia Schlappner
Gäste:Gäste: Los Dos Y Companeros, Saragossa Band, Lou Bega, Gibson Brothers, Layzee aka Mr. President, Motsi Mabuse, Tom Gaebel, Boney M.feat. Liz Mitchell, Erich Klann, Nyaman, Oana Nechiti
Folge: 17

Weitere Empfehlungen