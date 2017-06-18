Komfortsuche
18.06.2017, 01:28 Uhr
ZDF-Fernsehgarten - Andrea Kiewel präsentiert Musik und Gäste live aus dem Sendezentrum Mainz
ZDF
Heute | ZDF | 11:50 - 14:00 Uhr | Show
ZDF-Fernsehgarten - Andrea Kiewel präsentiert Musik und Gäste live aus dem Sendezentrum Mainz
Back to the 70th, 80th und 90th. Der Fernsehgarten dreht die Zeit und blickt zurück auf D.I.S.C.O., Zauberwürfel und Eurodance. Gäste: Kate Ryan, Hot Chocolate, East 17, Natascha Wright - Ex LaBouche, Nick Straker Band, Whigfield, Night Fever - The Very Best Of The Bee Gees, Mola Adebesi, Heike Drechsler, Aleksandra Bechtel und andere.

Original-Titel: ZDF-Fernsehgarten
Laufzeit: 130 Minuten
Genre:Show, D 2017
Regie: Nadja Zonsarowa
Gäste:Gäste: Heike Drechsler, Aleksandra Bechtel, Natascha Wright - Ex LaBouche, Whigfield, Hot Chocolate, Nick Straker Band, East 17
Folge: 8

